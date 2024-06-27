Overbrook Management Corp Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up 2.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 35,698 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.45.

In other news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,039. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.18 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

