Overbrook Management Corp Makes New $275,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 505.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. 1,448,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,227. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.