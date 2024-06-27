Overbrook Management Corp Purchases Shares of 27,012 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000. Valero Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,446,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $112.16 and a 52 week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

