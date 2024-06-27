Overbrook Management Corp Takes $952,000 Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 812.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.96. The stock had a trading volume of 638,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

