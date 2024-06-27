Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ODDS)

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:ODDS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. 735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $864,608.00, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of -1.41.
Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF Company Profile
