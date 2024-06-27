Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CALF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,938 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

