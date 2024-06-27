Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CAFG)

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0296 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
CAFG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.
About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
