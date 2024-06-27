PAID Network (PAID) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.22 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. PAID Network has a market cap of $23.22 million and $65,061.48 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.07902288 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $57,301.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

