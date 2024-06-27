Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Shares of PARA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 194,284 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

