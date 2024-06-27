Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.56. 1,201,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,815,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

