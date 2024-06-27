Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.96-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.49-5.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. Paychex also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.960-5.050 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

