PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 102,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.91 per share, with a total value of $4,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,841,086.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,137. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,700,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,487,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

