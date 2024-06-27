Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Update

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRLH stock remained flat at $11.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

Get Pearl Holdings Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.