Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -6.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

PEB opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Insider Activity

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

