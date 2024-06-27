Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 15,845,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,869,625. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

