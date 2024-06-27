PFS Partners LLC Buys 14,675 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 5.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after acquiring an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after acquiring an additional 206,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 198,145 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 777,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

