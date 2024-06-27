PFS Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,948 shares of company stock worth $199,910. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PEG traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $75.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

