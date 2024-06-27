PFS Partners LLC Sells 553 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PFS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.96. 81,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,134. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $85.46.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.