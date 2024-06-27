Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 895% from the average session volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

