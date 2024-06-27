Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $67.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $7,148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 176.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,563 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 219,206 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 390,064 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 201,881 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 154.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,097 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 364.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 92,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

