PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.52 and last traded at $51.56. 24,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 65,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 258,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

