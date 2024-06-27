Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 358 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 358 ($4.54). 113,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 551,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.73).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 325.89.

Pinewood Technologies Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 62.82%.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

