Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.84

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $9.29. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 196,267 shares changing hands.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.53 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Increases Dividend

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3532 per share. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

