Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.
Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 177.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.
