Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 15,835.7% in June

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,200 shares, an increase of 15,835.7% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

BPIRY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. 35,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,778. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

About Piraeus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.