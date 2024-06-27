Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.36

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 14304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 16.12 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after acquiring an additional 211,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 267,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

