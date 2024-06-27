Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 32 Per Share

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 562 ($7.13). 1,173,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.36. The firm has a market cap of £570.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. Polar Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 385 ($4.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 599 ($7.60).

POLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.53) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.34) to GBX 535 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 18,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($128,091.46). Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

