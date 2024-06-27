Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 32 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

Polar Capital stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 562 ($7.13). 1,173,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,193. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 484.36. The firm has a market cap of £570.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. Polar Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 385 ($4.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 599 ($7.60).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.53) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 500 ($6.34) to GBX 535 ($6.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on POLR

Insider Transactions at Polar Capital

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 18,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £100,974.50 ($128,091.46). Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Capital

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.