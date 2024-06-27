Pollux Coin (POX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $200,171.13

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $11.34 million and $200,171.13 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,547,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,547,866 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,543,660.648126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28754094 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $173,424.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

