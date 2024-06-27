Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Short Interest Update

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.