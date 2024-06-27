Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,068,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Southern by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $128,413,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 6,303.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,112,000 after buying an additional 1,180,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

