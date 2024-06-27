Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.96 and last traded at $38.97. 62,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 256,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

The stock has a market cap of $682.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 849,362 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

