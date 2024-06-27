Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Shares of PRRFY stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

