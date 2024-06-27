Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0935 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Premier Foods Stock Performance
Shares of PRRFY stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $11.04.
Premier Foods Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.