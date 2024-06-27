Procure Space ETF Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:UFO)

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0422 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Procure Space ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.
Procure Space ETF Company Profile
