Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.16. 1,604,210 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.20.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

