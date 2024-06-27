Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 2,196 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 12,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 359.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TMO traded down $7.39 on Thursday, hitting $550.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $574.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.