Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 911 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.68. 1,229,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,217. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock worth $4,339,111. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

