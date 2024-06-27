Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,356,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average of $200.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

