Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 419.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,657,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,298,117. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

