Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.71. 1,208,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

