Procyon Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 0.2 %

SRE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

