Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MGK traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.00. The company had a trading volume of 207,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,281. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $317.81.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

