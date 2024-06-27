Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $9.93 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,627,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,977,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,871,000 after purchasing an additional 517,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $94.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,669. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.