Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $444.77. The stock had a trading volume of 290,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.35. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.