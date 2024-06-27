Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 353,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,855,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.86. 12,983,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,299,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $187.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

