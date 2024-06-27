Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $8.97 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.71.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

