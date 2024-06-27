Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,872,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,458. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

