Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Profire Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 209,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.29.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

About Profire Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

