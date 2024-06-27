Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Profire Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 209,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.29.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Profire Energy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.