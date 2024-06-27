Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Increased by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Prologis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,865. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

