Prom (PROM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.65 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $137.20 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $7.52 or 0.00012227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010154 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,471.11 or 0.99972411 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012752 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00079787 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.48249224 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,710,174.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

