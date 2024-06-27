Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 1,149.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

PSEC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 1,360,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

